Antonia Iagallo
Hopewell Junction - Antonia Ciccone Iagallo, 94, formerly of Yonkers, died on April 16, 2020 at the Thompson House in Rhinebeck.
Born in Machiagodenna, Italy on January 6, 1926, she was the daughter of Gennaro and Teresa (Palmieri) Ciccone. Antonia had been employed as a seamstress in Yonkers. She enjoyed her time at the East Fishkill Senior Center where she liked drawing, bingo and conversation.
Antonia was predeceased by her husband Amodio Iagallo. She is survived by her children, Gerry Iagallo and Teresa Leire of Hopewell Junction; her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Driscoll; her grandchildren, Thomas A. Leire and his wife Jennifer F. Leire, Jennifer A. Leire, Amanda Iagallo and Charles Antonio Iagallo; and her great-grandchildren, Thomas D. Leire, Jake S. Leire and Caroline E. Leire.
Private services will be held with entombment in the Shrine of Memories at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made payable to: NDH Foundation, 6531 Springbrook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. And must include this note. In memory of Antonia Iagallo for the purchase of safety equipment and financial assistance to the nursing staff in the Montgomery Covid-19 Ward at Thompson House.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020