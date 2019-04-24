|
|
Antonia Robustelli
Dover Plains - Antonia Robustelli, 92, of Dover Plains, New York, passed Monday, April 22, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her family.
Antonia was born to Raffaello and Maddalena (Esposito) Amato, June 13, 1926, in Sarno, Italy. She married Sebastiano Robustelli in 1949. They immigrated to the US in 1955, like so many immigrants, in search of a better life for their family. Antonia and Sebastiano embodied the American Dream. Antonia was a strong and loving woman, who anchored cultural and family life. She and Sebastiano moved to Dover Plains, NY as the mountains and river reminded them of Sarno. There they cultivated a large garden, raised animals and had a small orchard providing a beautiful home and sanctuary for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves as her legacy three children: Anthony Robustelli and his spouse Victoria, Gino Robustelli and his spouse Tina, and Ann-Marie Robustelli. She also leaves to cherish her memory, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two siblings, Enrico Amato of Dover Plains and Giuseppina Annunziata of Blauvelt, NY. She also raised three generations of children: her siblings (her father passed away when she was very young), her five children, and her grandchildren. She loved to cook and, even more, she loved when her family and friends were together, not only enjoying the food she had lovingly prepared, but also each other's company.
She was preceded in death by Sebastiano Robustelli (spouse), Adeline Robustelli (daughter), and Pompeii Robustelli (son).
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 62 Mill St., Dover Plains, NY. Entombment will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 24, 2019