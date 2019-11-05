|
|
Aristide "Harry" Masiero, Jr.
Dover Plains - Aristide "Harry" Masiero, Jr., 87, a lifelong area resident, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon, CT. Harry was a self-employed carpenter.
Born on September 8, 1932 in Sharon, CT, he was the son of the late Aristide Masiero, Sr. and Catherine (Sosticcio) Masiero. Harry proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. In 1987 at the Pawling Baptist Church he married Gloria Jeanne Smythe Brill.
Harry was a member of the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains and a member of the American Legion Post #1949 in Wingdale. He was also past president of the Wingdale Sportsman Club and a member of the Chestnut Ridge Rod and Gun Club and Pawling Fish and Game. Harry was a former member of the Dover Lions club. He was also a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains.
He is survived by three daughters, Sariena Masiero of Wingdale, Cathy Peterson and her husband, David, of Florida and Carolyn Bosely of Wassaic and a son, Aristide Masiero of Wingdale. He is also survived by three sisters, Enes Pizzato of Dover, Claudia Sina of Carmel, NY and Cecilia D'Angelo of California. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by three brothers, Armando, Raymond and Everesto Masiero and three sisters, Rose Sartori, Jean Coe and Agnes Masiero.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Graveside services and burial with military honors will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at South Dover Rural Cemetery, Route 55, Dover Plains with Rev. John F.X. Palatucci officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Legion Post #1949, P.O. Box 654, Wingdale, NY 12592. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019