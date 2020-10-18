1/
Arleene Frances Ingraham Reyero
1948 - 2020
Arleene Frances Ingraham Reyero

Arleene Frances Ingraham Reyero, originally from the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York, passed away peacefully in Florida, at the age of 72, on October 15th 2020, from a lengthy battle with heart disease. Born on March 2nd, 1948, in Cold Spring, NY, to Catherine Eloise and George D. Ingraham, Arleene was raised and educated in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and St. Francis Nursing School. A lifelong career in nursing, she was a dedicated professional to her calling. She was also very proud of the town she grew up and raised a family in. Married to Jose N. Reyero, in December 1969, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she went on to raise three children that she enjoyed and loved nurturing and was very proud of. Before retirement in 2012, she moved to Orlando, Fl in 1998 to finish her career. Arleene was a lover of traveling, especially cruises. Her trips on these cruises took her all over the Caribbean, through Alaska and on the Danube River in Germany. She also did extensive traveling within the United States, to Canada, Argentina and Europe via tour groups and with her family and friends.

Arleene is survived by her children; J. Nicolas Reyero of Bronx, NY, Mark G. Reyero of New York, NY, Tina M. Reyero and son-in-law Robert Estes of Colorado Springs, CO and her brother and sister-in law, George D. & Mary Ann Ingraham and their three children of Highland, NY. Robert and Elaine Reisner of Fernandia Beach, FL, and Cathy Haggerty of Florida also survive her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Heart Association, in her name.

As per her wishes, interment ceremony of her ashes will be at Kensico Cemetery, in Valhalla, NY, at a future date TBD.




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
