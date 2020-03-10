Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:15 AM
Holy Trinity Church
775 Main Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Jolly


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Jolly Obituary
Arlene Jolly

Poughkeepsie, New York - Arlene Jolly, 95 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, March 8, 2020 at The Pines in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arlene was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 29, 1924 to the late William and Elizabeth Bates Sullivan. She married Walter Jolly on June 4, 1944 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her in February, 1973.

A local resident all her life, Arlene was employed by Central Hudson as a Telephone Representative until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY, Club 60 as well as a charter member of the Early Bird Bowling League. Arlene loved to read, play scrabble and going to the Casino.

Arlene is survived by her daughter Marcia (John) Smith of Poughkeepsie, NY, son John (Margaret) Jolly of Larchmont, NY, brother-in-law Donald Bathrick, sister-in-law Virginia Sullivan, grandchildren Kathryn (Joseph) Polumbo, Christopher (Kelly) Smith, Christine Jolly (Ann Marie Matos), great grandchildren Hannah A. and Ella Catherine Polumbo, Jackson John Smith, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arlene is predeceased by her daughter Frances Jolly, sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Arthur Nagal, sister and brother in-law Patricia and Paul Beneway, brother William Sullivan, brother and sister-in-law Edward and Mary Nagel, sister Corrine Bathrick and grandson Patrick Smith.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:00am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:15am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is to be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or hvhospice.org

To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneral home.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now