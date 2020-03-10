|
|
Arlene Jolly
Poughkeepsie, New York - Arlene Jolly, 95 of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, March 8, 2020 at The Pines in Poughkeepsie, NY. Arlene was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on October 29, 1924 to the late William and Elizabeth Bates Sullivan. She married Walter Jolly on June 4, 1944 at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. He predeceased her in February, 1973.
A local resident all her life, Arlene was employed by Central Hudson as a Telephone Representative until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY, Club 60 as well as a charter member of the Early Bird Bowling League. Arlene loved to read, play scrabble and going to the Casino.
Arlene is survived by her daughter Marcia (John) Smith of Poughkeepsie, NY, son John (Margaret) Jolly of Larchmont, NY, brother-in-law Donald Bathrick, sister-in-law Virginia Sullivan, grandchildren Kathryn (Joseph) Polumbo, Christopher (Kelly) Smith, Christine Jolly (Ann Marie Matos), great grandchildren Hannah A. and Ella Catherine Polumbo, Jackson John Smith, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arlene is predeceased by her daughter Frances Jolly, sister and brother-in-law Marcia and Arthur Nagal, sister and brother in-law Patricia and Paul Beneway, brother William Sullivan, brother and sister-in-law Edward and Mary Nagel, sister Corrine Bathrick and grandson Patrick Smith.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:00am at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:15am at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is to be at St. Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY. Memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or hvhospice.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020