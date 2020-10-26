Arlene M. Brower
Pine Plains - Arlene M. Brower, 92, of Carla Terrace, died suddenly on Saturday October 24 at Sharon Healthcare Center in Sharon CT.
Miss Brower was born November 15, 1927, on the family farm in Ancram Lead Mines NY (Ancramdale), the daughter of Edward Brower and Nellie (Miller) Brower.
She is survived by her sister June Fabrizzio & brother-in-law Robert of Chugiak, Alaska; and 15 nieces and nephews, locally Frank Brower Jr, John Brower and Sheila Brower Jamieson, and numerous great nieces & nephews.
She is predeceased by two brothers, Clayton Brower and Frank C. Brower Sr; two sisters, Carolyn B. Morse and Nellie E. Brower.
Arlene lived in Ancramdale until she moved to Pine Plains in the early 1970's.
In 1945, at the age of 18, she was hired by the Stissing National Bank, eventually becoming a bank officer and then retiring after 42 years of service.
Arlene enjoyed raising horses and participating in Gymkhana events. She spoke fondly of her 25+ years as a Girl Scout leader, Troop 42, Pine Plains.
As a young patriotic American, during WWII, she did her part. In addition to selling War Bonds and participating in the Ground Observer Corp., she maintained a serious regiment of writing letters to her brother Frank, in the Army Air Force, as well as, numerous Pine Plains & Ancram servicemen, especially her favorite, Coach Barton. She was extremely proud of her family's military service; an uncle in WWI; brother AAF WWII and AF Korea; sister June & husband in the Air Force; nieces & nephews in ROTC, National Guard and two graduates of West Point.
She was an avid traveler, sightseer and souvenir collector, having traveled to England & Scotland; the Eastern USA extensively and road trips to Texas, Mississippi, Colorado and numerous trips to Alaska.
Even into her late 70's she had an adventurist spirit, go-carting with her great nephew; joining in on hikes in Rocky Mt. and Denali Natl' Parks. Also an exciting, one hour flight in a restored B-17 Bomber, along the mid-Hudson river valley.
A private Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains. Arrangements are being handled by Peck and Peck Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Pine Plains Rescue Squad or the Ancramdale Presbyterian Church, PO Box 99, Ancramdale NY 12503.