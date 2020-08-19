Arlene "Pinkey" McNair Russell
Beacon, NY - Arlene "Pinkey" Frances McNair Russell, 63, a life-long and beloved Beacon resident, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. Arlene was born in Beacon, NY on March 8, 1957 daughter of the late James & Frances (West) McNair.
Pinkey attended the Beacon City Schools, and graduated from Beacon High School. She went onto the Sullivan Community College, and graduated with an Associate's Degree in food service and hotel management. Although she loved to bake and cook, she worked in manufacturing at IBM in East Fishkill, in the clean room environment for over 18-years.
Pinkey leaves behind her 3 sisters: Paula McNair, Barbara McNair, Larraine (McNair) Williams, and also her 1 brother John McNair. She is also survived by her 2 step-daughters Jennifer Lopez and Ronda Williams; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and a host of many friends. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her younger sister Sharon E. McNair.
Her Family & Friends will gather on Saturday, August 22nd from 2-4pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service will be offered and livestreamed for those family who are unable to attend due to the current pandemic restrictions. In light of the recent restrictions and in accordance with N.Y.S Guidelines; social distancing is required, capacity is limited, masks must be worn while gathered at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the discretion of the family.