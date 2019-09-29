|
Arlene Renna
PLEASANT VALLEY - On Saturday September 7th, 2019 the world lost a bright light with the passing of Arlene Renna, age 67. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and angel.
Arlene was born in New York on June 27th, 1952. She was adopted by Helen and James Webb. Arlene was raised in Emerson NJ with her sisters Sue and Sharon. The summers were spent with her family in Cape Cod. In 1968 they moved to River Edge, NJ where Arlene graduated from high school. She then went on to study nursing at Trenton State.
In 2001, Arlene moved upstate to a log cabin in the woods of Pleasant Valley, NY. In 2006, she married the love of her life, Joseph Renna. From 1997 to 2019 Arlene worked as a director helping foster children through the SCO Family of Services. She retired in January, 2019. In 2014, Joe and Arlene purchased 112 acres of property in Blanchard Maine. Over the past five years Arlene and Joe, with the help of others, built a log cabin by hand for their family.
Arlene was a singular individual with an endless capacity for love and care. Everything she did she did for others. Arlene simply could not find enough things to love, exemplified through her 3 children, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 7 dogs, 2 cats, 14 chickens, 2 roosters, 12 bunnies, dozens of fish, 2 turtles, 3 hamsters, 1 lizard, countless friends, family and most importantly her one grandchild, Ellie. To know Arlene was to love her. To be with her was peace.
Arlene was a simple woman with the simple principles of family, community, consideration and affection. Whether tending the flowers in her garden, picking the eggs from the roost, cooking a family meal with her husband or sitting and listening to friends, she only did it with all of herself. She offered a focus unmatched by any, a clear vision of togetherness with whomever was present. She leaves behind a lesson and legacy of altruism. Arlene was a beacon of what we should all strive to be. We move forward with her dreams and love in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband Joe, children Jillian, Kate, Ryan, her beloved grandchild Ellie and an extensive extended family of friends.
A Celebration of Arlene's life will be held on Saturday October 5th from 10am-2pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave. Millbrook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019