Armando Ciotti
Armando Ciotti entered eternal rest on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and children. Armando was born on October 30, 1939, the son of Giuseppe and Maria Rosa Ciotti. On August 2, 1964, he married the love of his life, Luciana Blasioli celebrating 55 years of marriage. With each other, they raised their three in children in Mahopac, NY. After retirement as a construction laborer for Local 235 Laborers International Union, he spent his later years in Highland, NY.
Armando enjoyed morning walks on the Walkway Over the Hudson and twirling his "sweetheart" Luciana on the dance floor. He was an avid gardener and lover of the ocean. He enjoyed spending cold NY winters in Stuart, FL where he spent his days fishing and playing bocce ball with his friends. As an active parishioner of St. Augustine's Church in Highland, he loved volunteering at the annual parish bazaar.
Armando will greatly be remembered for his friendly personality, kindness, and his warm smile. But mostly for the love, he had for his wife and his family.
He is survived by his wife, Luciana Ciotti, his daughter Marina Ciotti-Hodges (Gregory) of Peekskill, his son Giuseppe (Elise) Ciotti of Milton, his daughter Sandra Conklin of Fishkill and his granddaughters, Alexandria and Grace Conklin of Hopewell Junction.
He is also survived by five sisters, Maria Matarazzo of Italy, Elsa Salvate of Peekskill, Palmina D'Ortenzio of Italy, Lucia (Nunzio) Salvate of Garrison, Ilde (Antonio) Vitale of Marlboro, brother-in-law Giovanni Cicalini of Italy, sister-in-law Angela Ciotti of Peekskill, sister-in-law Diane Ciotti, of Maryland, brother-in-law Costantino (Annette) Blasioli of Peekskill. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his father, Giuseppe Ciotti, on December 30, 1994, and his mother, Maria Rosa Ciotti on August 10, 2007. Also predeceased by a sister Filomena Cicalini, his brothers Germano Ciotti, Tullio Ciotti, his twin brothers Giovanni and Donato Ciotti and his nephew, Vincent Ciotti.
Due to the Coronavirus occurrence, services will be private, but a Memorial Service will be held in the future after a safe date can be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center https://giving.mskcc.org/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020