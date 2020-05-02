|
|
Armond V. Edwards Sr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - Armond V. Edwards Sr, resident of Poughkeepsie, NY went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center at the age of 87.
He was born in Kinston, NC on June 21, 1932, the son of John Edwards and Elector Coward Edwards.
He attended Kinston City Schools and was a graduate of Adkin High School in 1951, where he was a star football player and a member of the Glee Club know as " The Voice "
He enlisted in the United States Air Force immediately after Graduating from Adkin High School. He served twenty-one years at numerous locations around the world. He achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1971.
After retiring from the Military, he moved his family to Poughkeepsie, NY where he began employment with the United States Postal Service. He retired from USPS in 1994 after Twenty-three years of Service having achieved the position of Mid-level Management.
After retirement, Armond enjoyed spending time with his family (Always Up for a Road Trip) and his two favorite hobbies (spending time with the staff at Stofa's Auto Service and bowling)
He is remembered as a man of kindness and a man always willing to help others.
Armond is survived by his wife, Carolyn Edwards; children Carolyn Moore of Hudson, NY; Armond Jr. (Catherine) of Poughkeepsie, NY and Olissa (Phil) Clarke of Inman, SC; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins nieces and nephews.
Armond was predeceased by his father, mother and sisters Velma Edwards Joyner Robinson and Miriam Smith Edwards Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. 12603. Due to the current virus restriction, a Memorial Service will be at a later date with Burial taking place in Kinston, NC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020