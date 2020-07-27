Arnold L. Cohen
Red Hook - Arnold L. Cohen, 82, of Red Hook, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born, March 1, 1938 in Middletown, NY, he was the son of the late Sidney F. and Ida Lambert Cohen.
Arnold attended Red Hook Central Schools graduating in 1955 he went on to attend, Emery Riddle School of Aviation and Dutchess Community College where he obtained his degree in Mechanical Design.
Mr. Cohen proudly served in the United States Air Force in the 32nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron as a wepons system technician, with NATO in Soesterberg, Netherlands,
Arnold established and owned Arnee Audio Design in Poughkeepsie, and later worked at International Marine Industries in Stamford, CT, as a Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Arnold's family owns Hyde Park Theaters, Inc., due to an illness in the family, Arnold returned to work with his brother, Fred and his sister, Carole at Hyde Park Theaters.
Arnold will be remembered for his love of cars, boats, and airplanes. He was a past member of the Dutch Gliding Club in the Netherlands.
Along with his wife he is survived by his sister Carole Horowitz. of Poughkeepsie; sister in law, Barbara Cohen, of Rhinebeck; sister in law, Shirley Mowell, of Hyde Park; and many nieces and nephews.
Arnold was predeceased by his brother Fred.
In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place.
Arnold's family respectfully requests memorial donations to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com