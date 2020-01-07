|
|
Arthur C. Martin, Jr.
Town of Poughkeepsie - Arthur C. Martin, Jr. of Poughkeepsie entered into rest Monday, January 6, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. He was 76.
Son of the late Arthur C. Martin, Sr. and the late Rose Nails Martin, he was born on August 22, 1943 in Poughkeepsie. He married the love of his life, Patricia K. Springer on July 24, 1965 at St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls. Mrs. Martin survives at home in Poughkeepsie.
Arthur enjoyed a 30 year long career with IBM, retiring as a Project Manager from their Poughkeepsie branch in 1992. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He also loved spending time in the kitchen cooking and taking care of his yard.
In addition to his wife, Patty, Arthur is survived by his children, David Martin and his wife, Jonna Rao of New Paltz, and Christine Ottiano and her husband, Robert of Poughkeepsie; and his grandchildren, Zachary, Julia, Michelle and Kelly.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls.
The family would like to thank Julie, Janet and their team from Hudson Valley Hospice for their support and compassion during their time with Arthur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Arthur's name to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020