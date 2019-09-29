|
|
Arthur E. Gross, Sr.
Stuyvesant - Arthur Eric Gross Sr., 87, of Stuyvesant, New York and a former 57-year Staatsburg resident, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Pines at Catskill.
Born April 24, 1932 in Hyde Park, he was the son of the late Paul Gross Sr. and Theresa Schroeder Gross. He was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School class of 1950.
Art began his 39-year career with IBM in Poughkeepsie as a tool and die maker in 1951 retiring in 1990 as a manufacturing engineer. Not one to remain idle, in addition to his career he was involved in several small businesses. This eventually led to his own pool service and installation business, Home and Pool Craft.
Art enjoyed the outdoors. Many great memories were created, enjoying hunting and fishing with friends and family. He was also active in scouting, helping to start the first Boy Scout troop in Staatsburg. He was an accomplished craftsman and woodcarver and was one of the founding members of The Hudson Valley Woodcarvers.
Always community minded; he served on the Staatsburg Library Board, SAVE (Staatsburg Association for Village Efforts), Friends of Mills, and the Town of Hyde Park Tree Planting Committee.
A man of strong faith, he served on many committees and leadership roles at the Rhinebeck Reformed Church.
Art had a great since of humor, was naturally curious and a lifelong learner. His interests included building, architecture, art, reading and history. He was also a soccer and NY Mets baseball fan.
On September 10, 1983 in Rhinebeck, he married the former Barbara J. Roby. Mrs. Gross survives at home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children; Gaetana Roush, Arthur Eric Gross Jr. (Wendy), Nannette Horan (Marty), Heidi Schmalberger, and Sheri Carroll (Tom) and brothers Frank and Rudy Gross. "Poppy" was blessed to have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Hans Schmalberger and Emily Stettner, Arthur Eric III (Sofie) and Elizabeth Gross, Madeline and Camille Horan, Shoshanna, Elena, and Olivia Carroll; great-granddaughters Elvira and Amelia loving every moment they shared together. In addition, he will also be missed by his large extended family, friends and his beloved dog, Barnabas.
He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Paul Gross Jr. and Robert Gross; daughter, Lori Gelormino and former wife Antoinette Aloy.
Art's family would like to thank everyone for their love, support, and concern. They extend their deep-felt gratitude for the compassionate and exemplary care Art received at The Pines at Catskill.
There will be a celebration of life observance on Saturday October 26, 2019, at 1 P.M. at The Rhinebeck Reformed Church, 6368 Mill Street Rhinebeck, New York. A time of fellowship and gathering will take place in Cordes Hall, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, Arthur's family respectfully request memorial donations to the following; Staatsburg Library, Reformed Church of Rhinebeck and Friends of Mills at Staatsburg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 29, 2019