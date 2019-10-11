|
Arthur Eric Gross Sr., 87, of Stuyvesant, New York and a former longtime Staatsburg resident, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Pines at Catskill Skilled Nursing Facility
There will be a celebration of life observance on Saturday October 26, 2019, at 1 P.M. at The Rhinebeck Reformed Church ,6368 Mill Street Rhinebeck, New York.
A time of fellowship and gathering will take place in Cordes Hall, immediately following the service
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20, 2019