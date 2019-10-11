Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
The Rhinebeck Reformed Church
6368 Mill Street
Rhinebeck, NY
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Cordes Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Eric Gross Sr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Eric Gross Sr. Obituary
Arthur Eric Gross Sr., 87, of Stuyvesant, New York and a former longtime Staatsburg resident, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Pines at Catskill Skilled Nursing Facility

There will be a celebration of life observance on Saturday October 26, 2019, at 1 P.M. at The Rhinebeck Reformed Church ,6368 Mill Street Rhinebeck, New York.

A time of fellowship and gathering will take place in Cordes Hall, immediately following the service

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now