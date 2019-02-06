|
|
Arthur Fenaroli
Red Hook - Arthur L. Fenaroli, 89, of Red Hook, passed away on February 2nd, 2019. He was a wonderful father, devoted husband, proud veteran, loyal employee, and adventurous traveler.
Born on October 21, 1929, in Astoria, NY, he was the son of the late Ettore and Antonietta (Cacchioli) Fenaroli. Arthur married Margherita Tambini on January 10, 1953; she predeceased him on February 21, 2007.
Arthur proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the Chemical Corps. Lab of Edgewood, Maryland. He graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He also achieved a master's degree from Syracuse University.
A loyal IBM employee for 32 years, Arthur was a Senior Development Manager in both Kingston and Poughkeepsie and a proud member of the IBM Quarter Century Club.
Motivated to help his dear wife who suffered from mental illness, he was president of the Ulster County Alliance of the Mentally Ill (NAMI).
Arthur was actively involved in Red Hook Little League where he served as President.
He is survived by his three children, Peter (Jacqueline) Fenaroli of Red Hook, NY, Diane (Joseph Fazio) Hagan of Kings Park, NY, and Christopher (Leslie) Fenaroli of Oakland, CA; his four grandchildren, Gianna Fenaroli, Matthew Fenaroli, Christine Hagan, and Brian Hagan; in addition to extended family and friends.
His siblings, Margaret Sussi and Louis Fenaroli, predeceased him.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Home in Red Hook on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook, NY.
For service details: https://burnett-white.com/tribute/details/3238/Arthur-Fenaroli/obituary.html#tribute-start
Arrangement are under of the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 6, 2019