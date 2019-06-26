|
Arthur Julius "Mike" Scriver, Jr.
Wappinger Falls - Arthur Julius "Mike" Scriver, Jr., died June 19, 2019 at his home in the Christian Healthcare Center, Wyckoff, NJ. Born at home Nov. 15, 1922 in Montour Falls, NY, the son of A.J. and Ida (Rathmell) Scriver, he lived most of his life in Wappingers Falls, NY.
For almost 75 years he was the loving husband of Mary M. Scriver, who died in December, 2017. He was the caring father of Tom (Diana) Scriver and Janice (Jack) Lohr, doting grandfather of Chris (Joyce) Scriver and Geoff (Jessica) Scriver, Rebeca (Nick) Denny, Mike Lohr (Lydia Tembo), Sarah (Paul) Wyka, and Dan (Taryn) Lohr and infatuated great-grandfather of Natalie, Cecilia and Owen Scriver; Benson and Landry Lohr; and Ellie and Kate Wyka.
A graduate of Southside High School, Elmira, NY, Mike served as a Marine Corporal radio repairman in the Pacific during WWII. In 1950 he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Clarkson College under the GI Bill, and worked his entire career with IBM. He is listed on a number of IBM's computer logic design patents, and was honored with the team responsible for the System 360.
He will be dearly missed for his joyful spirit, loving heart, and sweet voice singing "In the Garden." He was a faithful member for over 60 years of the First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls, where he served as elder and property committee chair. He loved bowling, golf and family.
He will be remembered in the quarterly memorial service at The Courtyard, in the Christian Healthcare Center, at 2:15 PM, Thurs. July 18, and in a memorial service at the First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls, 10:30 AM on Sat., July 20. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church (2568 South Ave, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590) or the would be appreciated.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 26, 2019