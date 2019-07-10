Services
Rhinebeck Reformed Church
6368 Mill St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rhinebeck Reformed Church
6368 Mill Street
Rhinebeck, NY
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Rhinebeck Reformed Church
6368 Mill Street
Rhinebeck, NY
Arthur Ray Locke Jr.


1931 - 2019
Arthur Ray Locke Jr. Obituary
Arthur Ray Locke Jr.

Nyack, NY - "Art" was born in Nyack, NY March 27, 1931. His parents Arthur Sr. and Helen moved the family from Nyack to Rhinebeck, NY in 1932. Art grew up in Rhinecliff attending Rhinebeck Central Schools until graduation. He enlisted in in the US Air force in 1951 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955. Most of his enlistment was spent at Nagoya AFB, Japan. At the end of his enlistment he returned to Rhinebeck. He married Patricia Ann Ford. They raised two sons.

Art is pre-deceased by his parents, Arthur R. Sr. and Helen V Locke, and his sister Ruth G. Tybus. He is survived by his brother Philip L. Locke.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Alice Brown Locke, sons Ray & Chuck Locke, several stepchildren, many grandchildren, nephews and a niece.

A service of remembrance will be held on July 12, 2019 at the Rhinebeck Reformed Church, 6368 Mill Street Rhinebeck 12572. For those wishing to drop by, visitation will begin at 1:00pm. The memorial service will begin at 2:00pm.

Interment will be private.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10, 2019
