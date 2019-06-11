|
|
Arthur W. Bourne
LaGrange - Arthur W. Bourne, 61, of LaGrange, NY, passed away at home on June 9, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY on April 21, 1958 the son of Albert & Claire Rudolph Bourne. A resident of the area for the last 25 years he previously lived in the Bronx, NY. Arthur married Jacqueline A "Jackie" Gray on September 1, 1985 in the Bronx. She survives at home.
Arthur was an avid sports enthusiast and a lifelong NY Yankees fan. He enjoyed gardening and landscape design. Loved spending time and playing cards with family and friends. When he was younger he played drums with a band and continued his love of music especially "Oldies" for rest of his life.
Survivors include his son: Arthur W. Bourne, Jr. of Poughkeepsie, NY; brother: Albert (Helen) Bourne of St. Augustine, Fla. and sister: Gail (Charles) Eirish of Poughkeepsie, NY. There are 6 nieces and 5 nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 4-6:30PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will begin at 6:30PM in the Funeral Home following the visitation. Memorial Donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude's Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019