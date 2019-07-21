Arthur Wallace Carl



Rhinebeck - Arthur Wallace Carl, 91, passed away July 17, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.



Art was born January 22, 1928 in Hudson, NY, the son of Oliver Wallace Carl and Ina Denegar. He attended Clermont and Germantown Schools. After high school, he enlisted in the Army, and following his discharge, he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. He then worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine as a civilian engineer. He worked on the development of nuclear submarines, including the sonar system on the USS Albacore, which he enjoyed visiting after it was decommissioned and on display in Portsmouth, NH.



On February 25, 1951, he married Patricia Lee Jackson in Sanford, Maine. In December 1956, they moved the family to Rhinebeck, NY where he was employed by IBM in Kingston, retiring in 1988. During his years at IBM, he became lifelong friends with Eamon McMullan, visiting him a few years ago in Ireland.



Art was a civic-minded individual who was dedicated to the needs of his community. Serving as Chairman of both the Town of Rhinebeck Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals in the 1970's, he was recognized as making a significant impact on the future of Rhinebeck. He was a prolific contributor to the Poughkeepsie Journal's Opinion Page on the topic of taxation. He recently became interested in climate change, self-publishing a book on the economic impact of the global energy crisis, and was currently writing an updated version. He was also a contributing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Wurtemburg, and the Boy Scouts of America.



He had a selfless dedication to his family, tirelessly devoting his time and talents to the care of his mother, wife, children and grandchildren, also opening his home to Astor Home and AFS children. He was an avid gardener and beekeeper.



Art is survived by his children, Sheryl Lloyd (John Donohue) of Red Hook, Michael Carl (Paula) of Germantown, Cathy Carl of Rhinebeck, and Karin Hafner (Joe) of Cottekill. His beloved grandchildren include Colin Lloyd (Lisa), Stewart Fenderson (Miquel), Jesse Bouton, Katie Cronk (Steven), Michael Carl, Adam



Eggleston, Brianna Hafner, and Joe Hafner III; great grandchildren Quinton and Max Lloyd, Sofie and Rowan Arthur Fenderson, and Leo Cronk. He is also survived by a cousin and nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Patricia, and his sister Mona Bain.



Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 24 from 5 - 7pm at Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, N.Y.



Graveside services will be held at Wurtemburg Cemetery, Rhinebeck on Thursday July 25 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's research in



memory of his loving wife, Patricia Carl. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019