1/1
Arvilla L. "Sissy" Futrell
1931 - 2020
Arvilla L. "Sissy" Futrell

Poughkeepsie - Arvilla L. "Sissy" Futrell, 89, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Born in Poughkeepsie on July 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Malverna Hines. A lifetime local resident, Sissy was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School and worked as a dining room attendant for Hudson River State Hospital, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church and the Red Hat Club. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting. Sissy married Henry Futrell and he predeceased her. She is survived by her children; daughter Diana C. Stith of Hopewell, VA, son Craig D. Johnson of Poughkeepsie, son Fred T. Johnson of Dallas, TX and daughter Cheryl Johnson. Also surviving is her 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; as well has her sister Gertrude Leven of Roseville, CA. In addition to her husband, Sissy was also predeceased by her daughter Deborah A. Spotttwods and her twin sister Levilla L. Johnson. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00am-12:00 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held at 12:00, following visitation and burial will follow at the Poughkeepsie Rural Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
