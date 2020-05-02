|
|
Ashley J. (Coyne) Konyn
Poughkeepsie - Ashley J. (Coyne) Konyn, 32, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Clayton, NC, after a life-long and courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.
Ashley was born January 12, 1988, in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Thomas B. and Jacqueline J. (Miller) Coyne and spent her early life growing up with her three siblings. She was a Brownie then Girl Scout, played the clarinet, danced and sang in church and at private parties, and she had many artistic talents. She was a member of the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church Youth Group and Saint James Episcopal Church in Hyde Park. Ashley graduated from Arlington High School in 2006. After graduation she attended college at SUNY Adirondack near Lake George, NY. She also graduated from the Patient Care Technician Program at Dutchess Community College and worked for Vassar Brothers Medical Center as a PCT. Ashley then went on to work as a home health aide where she met and cared for her dear friend, Vince Staskel. She helped many people in need of care and was loved and adored by all.
Ashley met the love of her life, Thomas J. Konyn, and became engaged to him shortly thereafter. She married Thomas on October 18, 2014. They moved to North Carolina in the Spring of 2017 and built their dream home in the Town of Clayton.
Ashley will always be remembered for her gorgeous smile and beautiful voice. She had a warm personality, a fun-loving spirit, and a constant willingness to help those in need. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She cared deeply for others and loved all babies and children, especially her fur babies, Razkal and Myla.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ashley is survived by her sister, Jessica M. Coyne (Justin D. Gilman); twin brother, Thomas R. Coyne (Whitney E. Johnson); younger brother, Casey C. Coyne (Amanda C. Fischetti); nephew, Thomas C. Coyne; niece, Madelyn E. Gilman; maternal grandmother, Wilma A. Tully and partner, William C. Russell; maternal grandfather and step grandmother, H. Bruce and Mary A. Miller; mother-in-law, Rosanne E. Konyn; sister-in-law Brianna R. Konyn; grandparents-in-law, John M. and Eleanor C. Zuvic; Godfather, Randolph M. Miller; Godmother, Terri Lee Miller; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
She was predeceased by her maternal step grandfather, Robert A. Tully; paternal grandparents, Thomas C. and Rose M. Coyne; and father-in-law, Daniel T. Konyn.
Private funeral services will be held at Sweets Funeral Home in Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Greater New York Chapter- Westchester, 222 Bloomingdale Road #210, White Plains, NY 10605 (www.cff.org)
The family would like to thank all their family and friends for the loving support during this difficult time.
To send an online condolence from the safety of your home, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020