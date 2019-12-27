|
|
Asta Linderholm, age 97, a 65 year resident of the City and Town of Poughkeepsie, peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by family members at her sons residence on Thursday, 12/26/19
Born in Oskarstrom, Sweden on February 17, 1922, she was one of ten siblings. Three boys and seven girls. Asta was the daughter of the late Tencia and Leonard Norling.
Asta married the love of her life, Allan Linderholm, in Stockholm Sweden on May 31, 1952. In November of 1952, Asta and her husband set sail for America.
She was employed by the Consolidated Cigar Factory of Poughkeepsie from 1953-1958. Soon thereafter she especially enjoyed her time as the Head Cook for the Morse School in Poughkeepsie.
Asta has been a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie since 1963. She was a member of the church's Sewing Club for several years helping to produce large quilts. She was also a member of Club 60 for several years. With her husband, Asta enjoyed annual trips to Mrytle Beach and Saratoga. She was an avid baker and especially enjoyed making birthday cakes and Christmas cookies.
Predeceased by Brothers - Sten Norling, Stig Norling, Jarl Norling Sisters - Anna Stigen, Vivi Blixt, Lilli Forsell, Ingel Ekensteen and Astrid Norling.
Asta is survived by her sister Iris Jarbeck, her son Kent Linderholm, his wife Lisa Linderholm and her grandson Zachary Allan Linderholm, and step grandsons Kenneth, Johnny and Dominick Fraser
Calling Hours will be Held on Thursday 4pm to 7pm January 2, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Funeral Services will be 11am Friday January 3, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Burial to follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
The Linderholm Family extends a special appreciation to Sandra Braungard and the truly remarkable staff of Hospice
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019