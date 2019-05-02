Athelstan Lewis



Rhinebeck - Athelstan Lewis, 83, died on April 18, 2019 at Calvary Hospital.



Athelstan Lewis was the second son of Alexander and Josefita Lewis.



"Al", as he was known to friends, was born in Colon, Panama on May 11, 1935.



In his early years, he worked odd jobs until entering the US Army. He left the Army in 1958 and met Sallie Bell Sanders in Philadelphia.



There they settled, having four (4) children: Vela, Ralton, Leston and Anton. The family moved to Dutchess County when Al was hired by IBM. The family finally settled in Rhinebeck where Al and Sallie saw all four (4) children graduate from Rhinebeck Central High School.



Al loved sports, boxing being his favorite. He was a feather weight amateur boxing champion of Panama in his youth and enjoyed following the careers of the greats throughout his life.



He is survived by his children, brother in law, nephew, nieces and friends.



A Memorial Hours will be held May 4, 2019 from 2pm to 4 pm at Dapson~Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY with a Masonic Service at 2:30 PM and Military Honors at 3:30 PM



To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019