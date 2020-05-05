|
Audrey D. Lucy
Beacon, NY - Audrey D. Lucy, 95, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at the Wingate at Beacon Nursing Facility in Beacon. She was born on March 7, 1925 in Beacon, daughter of the late Albert & Leolene E. (Boyce) Allen.
Audrey graduated from Beacon High School, she attended the Spencerian Business School in Newburgh; she worked as a salesperson in retail at a clothing store in Beacon, until retiring.
She was a devoted wife of Robert F. Lucy; they married on February 14, 1948, and were happily married for 66-years until his passing on April 2, 2014. Audrey and Bob loved traveling the country, and were proud of visiting 49 of the 50-States. They are now reunited for eternity.
"In light of the recent worldwide occurrences dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19; A Private Graveside Service will be held at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, NY 12508 845-831-0179. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) 54 Simmons Lane, Beacon, NY 12508. To offer a message of condolence, share a fond memory or make a donation to ARF, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 5 to May 8, 2020