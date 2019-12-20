|
Audrey Joyce Seward O'Brien
Savannah, Georgia - Audrey Joyce (Seward) O'Brien passed away on Friday, December 13, in Savannah GA at the age of 89.
Audrey was born on March 15, 1930 to Earl, and Emma (Kane) Seward in Yonkers NY. She was raised in Croton-on-Hudson, NY, where she graduated from Croton High School in 1948. She married her high school sweetheart, John Ronald O'Brien in 1951, and raised a family in Yorktown Heights, NY where they lived for close to thirty years.
They lived in Somers, NY for fifteen years, then to Poughkeepsie, NY in 1999 when she retired from her secretarial job after 29 years.
In 2004, her husband of 53 years passed away. To fill her days she began volunteering at The Barn, a charitable thrift shop in Pleasant Valley, NY.
Her final move was to Savannah, GA in 2016, to be near her youngest daughter, and son-in-law.
Audrey was artistic, creative, and had a knack for writing silly poems, and verses. She loved crossword puzzles, Scrabble, and most of all poker.
Dogs were a big part of her life, and cats captured her heart most recently. She always had treats in her pocket for the neighborhood animals that would visit her as she sat in her yard in Savannah.
Her greatest accomplishment she would say is her three children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She loved to boast that she had two sets of twin grandchildren, and two sets of twin great grandchildren.
Audrey leaves behind her daughter Gail O'Brien Bailey, and her husband Joe. Son Richard O'Brien and his wife Tracey. Barbara Bell and her husband Fred. Grandchildren and Great grandchildren Bari Jerauld, husband Peter and children Evie, Julian & Hazel. Rory Knapp, husband Jeremy and children Grace, Lily & Scarlett. Caitlin Giranda, husband Mino, and children Augusto & Rosalie. Ryan Morris, wife Ivy and children Skye & Quinn. Sean Morris. Hayley Morris and husband Randy Bretzin. Devon Gano, husband Cordero and children Cameron, Oliver & Theodore. Conor O'Brien, wife Christine and son Liam. John Daraio and
fiancé Bailey Willis. Amanda Bell, fiancé Johnny Bliss and daughter Josie. Garrett Bell. Nephew Edward Seward, nieces Deborah Michael, Jennifer Seward, and Alison Daly. As well as beloved family and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother Edward Seward, and sister-in-law Anna Mae Seward. Husband John Ronald O'Brien, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, whom she dearly missed.
Audrey's ashes will be interred with her husband at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery at a future date to be determined.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019