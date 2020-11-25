Austin James Van Voorhees
West Palm Beach, Florida - Austin James VanVoorhees, 35, of West Palm Beach, Florida, died suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Lake Worth, Florida. Austin was born on August 23, 1985 at Vassar Brother Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. He is the son of Darla Steinhauer (fiance Derrick Tims) of Hyde Park, NY and Neil VanVoorhees of Milan, NY. Austin was a fun loving Gentle Giant. He graduated in 2004 from Highland High School where he played Varsity Baseball and Varsity Football. He attended HVCC in Troy, NY.
Austin worked as a Forman for Yards Plus out of West Palm Beach, Fl. with his best friend and owner Sayeed Jamal . He was always smiling; smooth; charming; but those who knew him could tell you he always lit the room with his smile and his contagious laugh when he entered. Austin was the type of person who would do anything for you. He had a HUGE heart. He loved the gym. He loved to make you laugh. He loved his family and friends. He loved 4 wheeling. Austin was just a cuddly teddy bear. He was a human magnet. Everyone wanted to be around him.
Besides his parents, Austin is survived by his sister Kaeleigh Place (Cory Place) and his three nieces Trinity, Anabel and Leena Place of Gardiner, NY, his brother Ryan VanVoorhees (Jenn VanVoorhees), his niece and nephew Ava and Connor VanVoorhees of Hyde Park, NY, his Aunt/Godmother Margaret Rose of PA and many other loving family members and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother Linda Hendricks and great grandmother Esther "Sam" Whiting.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Funeral Services and Burial are private and at the convenience of the family. The family asks that donations can be made directly to them or to MHA of Dutchess County or to CAPE. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com