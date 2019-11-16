|
Ava Miller Carberry
Staatsburg - Ava Miller Carberry, 93, died peacefully on November 14, 2019 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport, NY. Born in Harlan, Iowa on December 23, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ernest M. Miller and Gladys (Hedge) Miller.
Ava graduated from the University of Iowa with a B.A. in Industrial Psychology In 1950. From there she moved to Des Moines, Iowa and worked for the Des Moines Register and Tribune in their Personnel Department.
In 1957 Ava moved to New York and began a 34-year career with The New York Times, where she was Director of Training and Development. Ava also conducted workshops on Diversity and on Mediation at John Jay College in New York.
In February, 1992, she married James R. Carberry and together they moved into a 200-year old home in Staatsburg, NY. Jim died in 2003.
Ava believed strongly in and contributed to constructive social causes. She enjoyed painting, gardening, and her family and friends.
Ava is survived by her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Miller Munson, Richard Miller, Steven Miller, Michele Miller Middleton, Jerry Miller, Don Miller and their spouses; and by her stepson, Thomas Carberry.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Good Shepherd Church on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
A family burial will follow at Pleasant Plains Cemetery in Clinton, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019