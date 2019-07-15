Barbara A. Emery



Hudson, NY - Barbara Ann Emery, 74, entered into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, NY on Saturday, July 13, 2019 where she had been receiving Hospice care following a brief illness. Her home was at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell located in Valatie, NY, where she was lovingly cared for by the incredibly dedicated staff whom she truly loved and whose friendship she treasured.



Born in Staten Island on December 29, 1944, she was the daughter of Edwin J. Stoll and Mary Ida Pache Stoll and moved to Poughkeepsie, NY in 1955. She was a graduate of Arlington High School in 1962. On April 3, 1966, Barbara married the love of her life, Alfred Hamilton Emery, Jr., whom she had met on a blind date and who predeceased her on May 28, 2006. She worked in various settings over the years, including for Duso Chemical, IBM, and The Heritage Gift Shop in Pleasant Valley, NY as well as her being a Tupperware dealer.



From 1977-1985, she and Al were the original owners of Valley Hardware in Pleasant Valley, NY, where she enjoyed meeting people and establishing several wonderful relationships that lasted many years. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed serving as cashier for the Election Day dinners at the firehouse each year. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Valley where she enjoyed serving at the annual church fair bakery booth. Her Christian faith meant everything to her, and she was particularly inspired by the church choir's anthems each week, as well as her favorite hymns, "In the Garden" and "This Is My Father's World". She prayed and read Guideposts daily and her faith was unwavering throughout her life.



Barbara was an outgoing, "people-person" who loved her flower gardens and birds. She enjoyed family dinners and special occasions- which she loved to plan for and decorate- and she also adored her many pets over the years who provided joy and companionship to her family. She also enjoyed learning about the Kennedys and was particularly interested in the British Royal Family.



She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Anne Emery Draiss and her husband Gregory Scott Draiss of Coxsackie, NY, and Lauren Elizabeth Emery of Hudson, NY, as well as her son, Alfred Hamilton Emery, III and his wife Chelsea Reynolds Emery of Clifton Park, NY; grandchildren Matthew Gregory Draiss, Abigail Violet Draiss, Samuel Elijah Draiss, and Maverick Jaymes Emery. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Carroll of Poughkeepsie, NY and brother, Ed Stoll, of Boston, Mass. as well as her nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her oldest granddaughter, Bethany Emery Draiss and her nephew Stephen Jeffery Carroll.



Calling Hours will be from 12:00-2:00 pm Wednesday at Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. followed by a brief service at 2PM in the Funeral Home and interment in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 15 to July 16, 2019