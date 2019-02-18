Barbara A. Lang Hutchinson



Poughkeepsie - Barbara A. Lang Hutchison passed away peacefully at her Florida residence on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.



She was born in White Plains, NY, on September 20, 1936 to Walter and Matilda Bogle. She grew up in Valhalla and married William Robert Lang on November 25, 1956 in Mount Pleasant, NY. Barbara worked as a secretary in the Child Development, Environmental and Nursing departments of the Dutchess County Department of Health for over thirty years. She was a faithful member of the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church. Volunteering was a cornerstone of her life. Her time was donated to The Vassar Brothers Hospital Mothers Club for 55 years, along with many other charity organizations including Habitat for Humanity and The Association for the Blind.



Family was very important to Barbara. She loved holidays and celebrating birthdays with family and loved ones. Her door was always open to "God's children". She loved to engage in her local community, attending craft fairs and festivals. She was part of the "50 Market Street Group" and "The Friday Girls." She was always on the move and helping others. Barbara will be remembered for her incredible generosity, her outgoing spirit, for sending cards for any-and-all occasions, and for being a part of the "Wednesday Night Girls." This group of close-knit friends would head out for dinner at various local restaurants every Wednesday night. She was loved dearly in life, and will be much missed my her family and far-reaching community.



Barbara is survived by her three children and their spouses, Penny Lang Nelson, Scott Nelson, Betsy Lang, Don Becker, and William "Skip" Lang III; her grandchildren, Nicholas Kalevas, Gus Kalevas Jr. and his wife Ioulia, Brianna Lang Becker, Krista Lang Becker, William "Kyle" Lang IV, Nicole Lang, and her most precious great granddaughter Katerina Barbara Kalevas. She is also survived by her brother, William Bogle and his wife Karin, nieces and nephews, as well as her extended family Laura, Danielle and Krystle.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the or American Diabetes Foundation. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Services will be at 6:30PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019