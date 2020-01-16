|
Barbara A. Ringwood
Naples, FL - Barbara A. Ringwood, 76 of Naples, Florida and previously of Avon, Connecticut and Pleasant Valley, New York passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13th 2020. She was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on April 30, 1943 to Beatrice and Joseph DeMichele. Barbara was a graduate of Arlington High School class of 1961 and Dutchess Community College, School of Nursing.
On December 29, 1963 she married John D. Ringwood who survives at home. For many years she was a surgical nurse at Saint Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Later she was a school nurse at Millbrook High School until her retirement. Barbara owned and operated Saw Mill Antiques and later co-founded Past N Perfect in Pleasant Valley, New York. She was also a member of the Junior League of Poughkeepsie. Barbara loved gardening and took great pride in her yard full of lovely flowers. Like her mother, she had great style and a passion for decorating which she passed along to her daughters. Barbara also loved the beach and spent many summers with her family and friends in Madison Ct.
She considered herself her grandchildrens biggest fans and thoroughly enjoyed cheering them on as they competed at their sports at Rensselaer Polytechnic and Northwest Catholic High School in West Hartford CT.
Barbara is survived by her husband John of 56 years and her daughters, Kelly Jackson and her husband Mark of Avon Connecticut; Susan Donatelli and her husband John of Naples, Florida; her sister Susan Kistner and her husband Joseph of Stanfordville, New York; grandchildren Olivia and Nicholas Jackson of Avon Connecticut; niece Amy Rochfort and family of Millbrook New York; nephew Michael Kistner and family of Vestal New York and her dear cousin Linda Harden of Plano Texas.
She was predeceased by parents, her brother Joseph and her beloved dog Leigh.
Calling hours will be held Monday, January 20th from 2pm to 6pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 218 Mill Street Poughkeepsie, New York. Wheelchair accessible entrance located in the rear of funeral home on Vassar St. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 21st at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Poughkeepsie, burial will immediately follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Marist fund at: http://maristconnect.marist.edu/s/1516/GID2/17/interior.aspx?sid=1516&gid=2&pgid=412 or to the Kappa Sigma Endowment at Suny Delhi at: http://www.ksedelhi.com/donate/
For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020