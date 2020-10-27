1/1
Barbara A. Rock
Barbara A. Rock

Lagrange, New York - Barbara A. Rock, age 81, of the Town of LaGrange died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at

her sons home in Pleasant Valley, NY after a long illness.

Barbara was born on July 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Irene (Dvorznak)

Saad. On November 28, 1959 she married John J Rock Sr. at Our Lady of Lebanon church in

Brooklyn, NY. She was predeceased by her husband John J (Johnnie) Rock Sr. on November 2,

2006 and daughter, Pamela A Rock on January 19, 1975.

Barbara worked as a bookkeeper for a few years after graduating and spent her time as a

homemaker after having her children. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for LaGrange

Fire Dept. # 2 on Route 55 in LaGrange.

In her last months she enjoyed spending time with Lynda's sister, Shawn Baker, grandson,

Brandon Cussick and his fiancé Erica Bagley, and Lynda's mother, Diane Ward.

She is survived by her sons, John J. Rock Jr. and his wife Lynda of Pleasant Valley, NY, Anthony

Rock and his wife Ellen of Florida, and daughter Katherine Russell of North Carolina, along with

several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

The family would like to thank Hudson Valley Hospice for their care and support in caring for

Barbara, especially nurses, Jackie, Dawn and Amarosia, personal care aides Leslie and KaKia. In

addition, we would like to thank the Hospice social worker, MaryAnn, for her support and

encouraging talks. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Hudson Valley Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
