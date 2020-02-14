|
|
Barbara A. Trainor
Hyde Park - Barbara A. Trainor, 82, a lifelong area resident, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.
Born on August 3, 1937 in Hurley, she was the eldest daughter of Albert and Amy (Christiana) Jansen of New Paltz, and older sister to Albert Jansen (deceased) and his wife, Betty Jean, of New Paltz; Linda Creedan of Lake Katrine; William Jansen and his wife, Elaine, of New Paltz; and Larry Jansen and wife, Cathy, also of New Paltz.
After graduating from New Paltz High School, Barbara worked for IBM and soon married Thomas Trainor of Queens. In addition to her husband of 63 years, Barbara is survived by her three children, Tom Trainor Jr. and wife, Darla, of Hyde Park; Colleen Cox and husband, Charlie, of Sandy Hook, CT; and Tim Trainor of Hyde Park.
Although we'd like to say it was her children that made her shine, in was in fact her 8 grandchildren that were her pride and joy: Jesse Cox and his wife, Christina, of Belmont, MA; Jamie Trainor of Albany; Rachele Cox and her fiancé, Dan Praetorius, of Arlington, MA; Thomas Trainor III of Kingston; and Travis Trainor and his daughter, Harmony Rose; Amy Trainor, Austin Trainor, and Sarah Trainor, all of Hyde Park.
Known as "Grandy" to her extended family and their friends, Barbara was beloved by everyone who had the fortune to cross her path and will be sorely missed. We feel that she is personally responsible for the ongoing and still growing Bonco epidemic and we are thankful for the many Grandy experiences and stories we share.
A woman of strong faith, the church, most recently at the Our Lady of the Rosary chapel, was always where Barbara felt at home and loved to share her talents. An avid quilter and knitting enthusiast, she enjoyed her time with fellow parishioners creating beautiful handmade items to support the church and its organizations.
The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to all of the caregivers from Mid-Hudson Regional and Vassar Hospital.
In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Arrangements by Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020