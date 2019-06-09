|
Barbara Ann Daddario
Beacon, NY - Barbara Ann Daddario, 80, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2019 at the Hudson Valley Rehabilitation & Extended Care Center. Born on June 23, 1938 in Beacon, NY daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (nee Lucas) Daddario.
A Graduate of Beacon High School, Class of 1956. She was an active communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon; Barbara received certification from the Archdiocese of NY as a Catechist, she loved teaching the faith to the parish youth; she taught the parish's Confirmation Class for 10 years. She also enjoyed assisting at St. John's as an adult altar server
Barbara was also very active in her community; she was a member of the Junior League Women's Club. She was a member of the Tioronda Garden Club of Beacon, for 14 years and she served as treasurer. Barbara had a deep love for history, she was a charter member of the Beacon Historical Society; and she was an avid reader, and as a youth she read 5 books a week. She was a Friend of the Howland Public Library, and the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon.
Barbara worked for many years as a bookkeeper; first for Hoffman Ford, when she finished business school and then went on to the Beacon Housing Authority. She worked in public housing for 25 years, until retiring in 2001.
Barbara is survived by her sister/best friend and her brother-in-law, Jean and Robert Haight of Beacon; and also her two nieces: Mysia Hoogsteden and her husband Henry; Marci Keck and her husband Mark; and her nephew's wife, Diane Haight. It broke her heart when she was predeceased by her nephew Tal Haight on October 22, 2014. Barbara adored her nieces and nephew, as they were her own children; she was their Godmother -and forever their Guardian Angel.
She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, which are more like her grandchildren: Hayden Keck, Ryan Haight, Morgan Stalter and her husband Tyler, Lucero Hoogsteden.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12th from 9-11am at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon; from there a procession to St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow St, Beacon, where A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30am followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 9, 2019