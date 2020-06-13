Barbara Ann Knoeppel
HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Barbara Ann Knoeppel, 87, died on June 12, 2020 at the Pines at Poughkeepsie. She previously lived in Yonkers, Mahopac, and the Villages, FL. She also traveled frequently to South Carolina.
Born on December 9, 1932 in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Drohan) Knoeppel. She was employed as a Quality Assurance Director for the New Rochelle Nursing home until her retirement.
Barbara was active with the East Fishkill Senior Center where she made many friends. She was a parishioner at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction where she was active the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. She enjoyed playing cards and while living in the Villages, she participated in many drum circles.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Debby Ann Shepley of Wappingers Falls, Hedy Ann Shepley of Croton, and Ann DeVanzo and her husband Rick of Hopewell Junction; her daughter-in-law, Hilvania Shepley; her grandchildren and their spouses, Stephanie and Vinny Gammone, Tyrin Shepley and Carlos Rojos, Emily and Louis Negri, Tarissa Shepley, and Susan Miller and her husband Scott; her great-grandchildren, Juliana and Anthony Gammone and Evelyn Negri; her sister, Christine Raitano; her sister-in-law, Helen Shepley; many cousins, especially Ann and Bob Gomez and Binnie and Fran Montella; her nieces and nephews; and many close friends, especially Pat Kelly and other close friends from her childhood.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Donald Shepley; her husband, Wendell Burgess; her sons, Donald Shepley, Ronald Shepley, and Joseph "Jody' Shepley; her grandson, Ricky DeVanzo; her brother, Frederick Knoeppel; her sister-in-law and loving friend, Eleanor Zimmerman; and her brother-law, Joseph Shepley.
Because she was an advocate for the homeless, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time due to current pandemic restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.