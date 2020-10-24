Barbara Ann Van Norstrand Roe
Poughkeepsie, New York - Barbara Ann Van Norstrand Roe was born November 28, 1943 to the late Florence (Madonna) and Bill "Van Your Paint Man" Van Norstrand. She passed away at home on October 19, 2020 with her loving husband of 56 years by her side kissing her forehead. She is survived by her husband and amazing caregiver, Robert, and her children Keith Roe, Leanne Roe Fleck, and Cristin Roe. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Lacey (Gary) Lucarini, Bryan Roe, Megan Roe, P.J. Magliato and Emme Magliato; and her great grandchildren Noah and Aria Lucarini. She will also be missed by her parakeet Tweety, her parrot Grover, her grand-dogs, her lifetime friends, her Vassar College "lunch bunch" friends who affectionately called her "Roesy", and her Madonna cousins. Barbara graduated from Arlington High School in 1962 and continued to serve on the reunion committee. She owned and operated Barbara's Lingerie and Yarn, worked at her father's business Van Norstrand Paint and Wallpaper, Reed's Deli, Poughkeepsie Medical Group and Vassar College Buildings and Grounds- all located in Arlington. She was an avid bowler in the Donut Dunkers league serving as president and treasurer in the 1980's and 1990's. Going to the grocery store would always take a long time because she inevitably would run into someone she knew and strike up a conversation. She loved watching football and Nascar and keeping track of the neighborhood. There will be no calling hours as it was her wish. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Many thanks to Hospice. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com