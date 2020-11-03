Barbara Anne Saad Rock



LaGrange - July 13, 1939 - October 24, 2020



Barbara was called home to God on October 24, 2020. She lived a full life, leaving us at 81 years old.



Barbara Saad Rock was born on July 13, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late William & Irene (Dvorznak) Saad. She graduated from St. Brendan's School in Brooklyn, NY.



On November 28, 1959, Barbara married John J Rock, SR at Our Lady of Lebanon Church in Brooklyn, NY. They had an amazing love story, having met on a train they each took to work in NYC every day. Barbara was swept off her feet by the man who was named 'Life of the Party' in his high school. They had a long and sweet marriage, as John never entered the house or left the house without giving her a kiss, regardless if she was in the kitchen or way in the back yard. John predeceased her on September 2, 2006.



Barbara was involved in the Ladies' Auxiliary - LaGrange Fire Station #2. She helped coordinate bake sales, clothing drives, Friday Night Fish Fry dinners, wanting to help give back to her community. A bookkeeper by trade, Barbara was known for always being 'in the middle of paperwork' all day, every day. She kept detailed documentation of every financial transaction, every receipt, every tag, over her entire life (which truly became a source of many jokes and poking fun - as she literally kept EVERYTHING).



An avid gardener, she could be found puttering around the yard planting flowers (even fake plants, because she wanted to look out the window in the winter and see something 'bright and pretty'), weeding flower beds, and trimming trees (which on one occasion caused us to call the fire department because she wasn't answering the phone… and apparently, the firemen watched Mom as she carried a step ladder back up the yard to the garage, while carrying hedge clippers and demanding to know why they were in her yard). Barbara was always an 'I'll do it myself' woman, a trait she gained from her Father, William Saad ?



Barbara loved drawing, sewing, crafts, and was known for her letters… Barbara wrote handwritten letters/notes/cards to family and friends all the time. She always used proper letterhead, wrote in cursive, and no mistakes. She raised her children to use their manners, proper etiquette, posture, and respect. She wanted the best for her family.



Barbara and John raised 4 children, Anthony W. Rock (wife, Ellen - Florida), John J Rock, JR (wife, Lynda - Pleasant Valley), Pamela A Rock (deceased January 19, 1975), and Kathryn Rock Russell (North Carolina).



Barbara and John enjoyed traveling together, and had visited places such as Brazil, France, Germany and other countries. She collected spoons from different countries, and brought home small trinkets to mark every trip.



Their family legacy grew, including 9 grandchildren: Mary, William, Thomas, Brittany, Amanda, Danielle, Elizabeth, Brendan and Brandon. Between the grandchildren, the family has expanded even more, to include 6 and ½(on the way!) great-grandchildren.



Barbara leaves behind also her beloved cousins, Dennis (wife, Marilyn - New Jersey), Charlie (wife, Mary - New Jersey) and Joseph (wife, Caryl - New York). Having grown up together in the same house, Barbara loved them as her own brothers.



Her life may be finished in this world, but we know she is happy being with John & Pam again. Her legacy will live on. As Barbara would say, "Now flip this paper over, cut it into 4 squares and use it for scrap paper. Don't throw it out, that's a waste."









