Barbara Arico
Hyde Park - Barbara Arico, beloved mother and grandmother passed suddenly at Mid- Hudson Regional Hospital after a brief illness on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 85.
Born on July 22,1934 in St. Louis Missouri to the late Fred and Mabel Linder Schultz, later moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was one of three children, including the late Laura Curtis of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Connell of Hyde Park, NY and husband David, her granddaughter Julia Van Wagenen and husband Jared, brother Bob Schultz and wife Billie of El Cajon, California and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased many years by her husband, the late John Arico, of Poughkeepsie.
Barbara was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated Tulsa University with a degree in music and toured the United States with the Arthur Hestwood Radio Choir in the 1950's. She was a professionally trained opera singer and was known for her beautiful singing voice, receiving scholarships and awards for her outstanding talent and performances.
She came to New York to study opera and became a resident of Poughkeepsie for over 60 years. As President of the Mid-Hudson Opera Company in the 1970's, she was best known for the lead mezzo-soprano roles in the operas Carmen and Rigoletto. Barbara was involved in every aspect of opera production from designing and creating costumes and sets to make-up, promotion and performance, appearing in productions throughout the Hudson Valley. She was also a private teacher of piano and voice and was the soloist at the Christian Science Church in Poughkeepsie for many years.
Barbara was employed by Vassar College in the Music Library for over thirty years. She was an avid golfer, tennis player and a huge fan of competitive tennis. She enjoyed spending time with her family and traveled with them extensively over the years.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.