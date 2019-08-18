|
Barbara Callahan
Wappingers Falls - Barbara L. Callahan, 74, an area resident for over 44 years, died on August 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She previously lived in Pittsburgh, PA.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 19, 1945, Barbara was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (McLaughlin) Fisher. She was employed for many years by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging as a senior center director.
She is survived by her son, Sean Callahan and his wife Laura of Milton and her grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Callahan. She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Callahan, Jr in 2008 and her son, Marc Callahan in 1995.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 - 8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 11:30 am at St. Denis Church followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.
Barbara enjoyed volunteering at many local events for the Special Olympics. She would have wanted donations to be made in her memory to the Hudson Valley Region of the Special Olympics in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019