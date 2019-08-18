Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Denis Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Callahan


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Callahan Obituary
Barbara Callahan

Wappingers Falls - Barbara L. Callahan, 74, an area resident for over 44 years, died on August 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She previously lived in Pittsburgh, PA.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 19, 1945, Barbara was the daughter of the late John and Catherine (McLaughlin) Fisher. She was employed for many years by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging as a senior center director.

She is survived by her son, Sean Callahan and his wife Laura of Milton and her grandchildren, Megan and Ryan Callahan. She was predeceased by her husband, James J. Callahan, Jr in 2008 and her son, Marc Callahan in 1995.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5 - 8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 11:30 am at St. Denis Church followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.

Barbara enjoyed volunteering at many local events for the Special Olympics. She would have wanted donations to be made in her memory to the Hudson Valley Region of the Special Olympics in lieu of flowers.

Please visit her Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now