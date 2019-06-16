|
Barbara Carroll
Supply, NC - Our beloved Barbara Carroll, age 83, of Supply, NC, formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY, joined her loving God on Wednesday June 12, 2019 surrounded by family who adored her.
She was born in New York, on July 11, 1935, daughter of the late Michael Flanagan and Elizabeth McGrath Flanagan. She was preceded in death by her brother James Leavy who she will now have the chance to meet for the first time.
Barbara was a faithful member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Shallotte, NC. In addition to her Catholic faith, Barbara's Irish heritage guided the activities in her life. She helped to organize the first and annual Lockwood Folly St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Barbara was the founding member of the Lockwood Folly Women's Nine Hole golf league and organized many community blood drives.
Barbara's first love was talking with her family and friends. She also enjoyed golfing, playing bridge, and challenging herself with the latest tech gadgets.
She is survived by: husband of 61 years, John Carroll; 5 children, Beth Cobb and husband Chris of Virginia Beach, VA, Kathleen McElwain of Helena, MT, Maureen Titus and husband Joe of East Hampton, NY, Eileen Nelson of East Hampton, CT, Fred Garcia and wife Patty of San Jacinto, CA; a cherished sister Trish Durant of Palm Springs, CA; 19 grandchildren, Lorna, Séamus, Fiona, Moira, Céira, Caitriona, Aileen, Gabriella, Annie, Alanna, Bryan, Kelsey, Kieran, Kaylie, Kara, Brendan, Seán, Meghan, and Gabe; 9 great grandchildren; a niece Theresa Baranska; a nephew Jay Durant; and her beloved dog, Cassie.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 am Monday June 17, 2019 at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Highway West, Shallotte, NC. Burial will take place at a later date in New York.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Brunswick Funeral Service, 5229 Ocean Highway West, Shallotte.
Barbara's deep abiding love of family is her greatest legacy.
