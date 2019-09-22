|
|
Barbara Carroll
Supply, NC - Barbara Carroll, of Supply, N.C., formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on June 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by: husband of 61 years, John Carroll; five children, Beth Cobb, Kathleen McElwain, Maureen Titus, Eileen Nelson, Fred Garcia and a cherished sister Trish Durant, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her dog, Cassie.
Barbara's family is having a memorial Mass on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9 am at Holy Trinity Church, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will take place following mass at Calvary Cemetery.
Barbara was deeply loved by her family and friends and will never be forgotten.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019