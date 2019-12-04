|
Barbara Catherine (Lorz) Reilly
Cornwall - Barbara left this world unexpectedly but lived her life to the fullest and always on the go. She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband: James Reilly. They shared 56 years of marriage before his death in January of 2017. Barbara leaves behind her two daughters: Karen and her fiancée Michael Scanlon and Mary Ellen; her granddaughter Jade; her sister: Cathie and her husband Steve; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her family as well as friends, including her travel buddies from Idlewild Creek.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held immediately following Visitation. Inurnment will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial Contributions in Barbara's name may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 151, Cornwall, NY 12518 or Wreaths Across America payable to: "Nam Knights M/C", Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019