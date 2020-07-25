1/1
Barbara Conklin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Conklin

EAST FISHKILL - Barbara (Babs) L. Conklin passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Buffalo, NY.

Born in Brooklyn on August 29, 1930 and raised on Long Island, Babs lived joyfully in Hopewell Junction for most of her 64 years of marriage to Stephen (Steve) Conklin who lead the way.

Her legacy is her family. Babs was preceded by her husband and son David (Dave) Conklin. Her 4 surviving children are Diane Berger ,Carol (Richard) Scapperotti, Beverly(Bill ) Burka, Daniel (Aranzazu) Conklin. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Janice Conklin; her 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; her brother, many nieces and nephews as well as dear friends.

Calling hours will be on Monday from 10-11am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Jct. Interment to follow in Hopewell Cemetery.

Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice or performance of purposeful acts of kindness preferred.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved