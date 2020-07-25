Barbara ConklinEAST FISHKILL - Barbara (Babs) L. Conklin passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 in Buffalo, NY.Born in Brooklyn on August 29, 1930 and raised on Long Island, Babs lived joyfully in Hopewell Junction for most of her 64 years of marriage to Stephen (Steve) Conklin who lead the way.Her legacy is her family. Babs was preceded by her husband and son David (Dave) Conklin. Her 4 surviving children are Diane Berger ,Carol (Richard) Scapperotti, Beverly(Bill ) Burka, Daniel (Aranzazu) Conklin. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Janice Conklin; her 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; her brother, many nieces and nephews as well as dear friends.Calling hours will be on Monday from 10-11am at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Jct. Interment to follow in Hopewell Cemetery.Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to Hospice or performance of purposeful acts of kindness preferred.