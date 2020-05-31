Barbara Coy Brown
Barbara Coy Brown age 88, died peacefully at home Friday, May 29th surrounded by her family.
She grew up on an apple orchard in Clintondale, NY. She became a successful real estate broker in the Hudson Valley for over 40 years. Barbara was the heart of her family and enjoyed living life to the fullest. The doors to her home were always open to her family and she will be deeply missed.
Barbara was the daughter of the late William A. Coy Sr. and Vera Seaman Coy. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin J. Brown and her daughter Kathleen Schmand. She is survived by her brother, William Coy Jr, her sister, Patricia Krischer, daughters Deborah Davis, Cynthia Diamond and Michelle Taft as well as 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation in honor of Hannah Rose.
Due to the current circumstances, private services will be made.
Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Pine Plains NY.
To send an online condolence please visit www.peckandpeck.net.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.