Barbara Cruver
Beacon - Barbara M. Cruver, a resident of Beacon since 1962 and formerly of Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lutheran Care Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 83.
Daughter of the late Michael and Grace (Sassano) Guarneri, Barbara was born in Brooklyn on May 17, 1936. She was a parishioner of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill and for many years worked as a record clerk for the V.A. Medical Center in Castle Point.
On August 10, 1979 she married Robert E. Cruver in Newburgh. Robert predeceased her on December 3, 2018.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Debra Silvestri & her husband Donald of Wappingers Falls; her son, Thomas Lane & his wife Ann of Pine Bush; her son, William Lane of Pinellas Park, FL; her stepson, Stanley Cruver of Indiana; her grandchildren: Matthew Silvestri & his wife Dina, Dana Lahey & her husband Cole, Kory Lane, Weston Lane, Thomas Lane & his wife Toni, Vincent Silvestri, Chastity Lane Masterson, Stephanie Lane, and Karla Silvestri; her great-grandchildren: Natalia, Angelo, Antonio, Ellliana, Maria, Brooklyn, Wesito, Tommy, Anthony, Dominick, Maliyah, and Kayson; her sister, Ninfa Colangelo; her sisters-in-law, Regina & Josephine Guarneri; as well as many other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was also predeceased by four brothers: Sam, Al, Joey, and Bill Guarneri; as well as her sister, Dolores Giunti.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, January 13 at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 (www.guidingeyes.org).
For online tributes, you can visit Barbara's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020