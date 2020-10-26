Barbara D. Bittner
Town of Clinton - Barbara D. Bittner, 78, a longtime Town of Clinton resident and formerly of Long Island, died peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Chase Memorial Nursing Home in New Berlin, New York.
Born February 19, 1942 in Worcester, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Demas and Margo Kamph Cowley.
Barbara was the Town Clerk and Librarian for the Town of Clinton for over forty years until her retirement.
On April 17, 1964 in the town of Brookhaven, New York, she married Donald Bittner. Mr. Bittner predeceased her on June 27, 1974.
Survivors include her two children, Kenneth Bittner and Susan Foster; seven grandchildren, John Bittner, Rebecca Ruthjen, William Bittner, Michael Foster, Sharon Foster, Casandra Patrick, and Joseph Foster; and two great grandchildren, Patrick Foster and Almonzo Patrick.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 PM, Wednesday, October 28th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM, Thursday, October 29th at the Funeral Home. Rev. Thomas Hartley will officiate.
Burial will follow in the family plot in Rhinebeck Cemetery.
Masks will be required and proper COVID safety protocols will be observed.
To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.