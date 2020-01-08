|
Barbara Delahay
BROOKFIELD, CT - Barbara E. Delahay, 79, died on January 7, 2020 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by her family. She moved to Connecticut 15 years ago to live closer to her grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. she previously lived in Glenham and Hopewell Junction.
Born in Syracuse on December 2, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna Mae (Hess) Bicknell. On August 26, 1961 at St. Joachim Church in Beacon, she married George A. Delahay who predeceased her in 1997.
Barbara is survived by her children and their spouses, Goerge and Elizabeth Delahay of Fishkill and Patricia and Thomas Smith of Bethel, CT; her grandchildren, Thomas, Steven, and Brooke Smith; her sister, Joanne Selage of Hopewell Junction; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Chuck Theiss, Joyce and Pete Carroll, and Karen Cook; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by sister, Caroline "Dolly" Case and her husband Charles; her brother-in-law, Pete Selage; and her sister-in-law, Doris Theiss.
Barbara enjoyed working outside of her home as a bookkeeper and legal secretary. However, her passion was spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 am - 12 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. The service will begin at 11:45 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020