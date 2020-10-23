Barbara Diane Davis
Barbara Diane Davis was born to Audrey (deceased 1948) and Clifford (deceased 2005) West on February 17, 1940 in Poughkeepsie, New York. She went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020.
Barbara loved life and lived it to the fullest. Her passion was music. Over the years she has sung with Deliverance, a trio with her good friends and singing buddies Gretchen Reed and Dolores Long, The Annual Poughkeepsie Martin Luther King Day Choir, The Southern Dutchess MLK choir, the Annual Dutchess County Interfaith Council Choir where she often taught and directed the Gospel composition sung by the mass choir consisting of Protestants, Catholics and Jews. The Mid-Hudson Valley Gospel Choir directed by Marva Clark and Ronald Grant. The Gospel Music Workshop of America's local Mid-Hudson Chapter and the annual Gospel Music Workshop of America music convention which she attended each year and she was a section leader. The Heavenly Gospel Singers, HIS Choir directed by Gretchen Reed, The annual Christian Calendar Committee Christmas Candlelight Choir, The Annual Good Friday Seven Last Words From The Cross Choir, The Choral Union Society of the Camerata Chorale directed by Lee Pritchard, The Rhinebeck Choral Club directed by Charles Kelley, the mass choir which sang Beethoven's 9th, The Six Of Us - a group of a Capella spiritual singing women, solos when asked and any other time there was an open call for a choir if she heard about it, Barbara would be there! When she went to Texas, each Watch Night Service at Macedonia Baptist Church, Barbara would be in the choir.
She joined Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Wappinger Falls under the loving guidance of Rev. Dr. Edward Hunt. She was an active member of the Gospel Chorus, both singing and directing: She was a founding member of the adult Total Praise Liturgical Dance; she assisted the church's Health Ministry offering, leading hikes for the congregation, the Thursday Afternoon Bible Study group lead by Min. Mildred Moore; an Usher; a member of the Media Ministry where her duties included keeping the church's web calendar up-to-date; during the building of the church's Built to the Glory of God Sanctuary, she was a faithful volunteer in the church's Church Watch' brigade being on duty sometimes two or three times in a week; Assistant Church Clerk.
Over the years, some of her other interests were hiking on the Shawangunk Ridge with the Mohonk Preserve's Bob Babb Wednesday hiking group in the spring, summer and fall. To keep her body fit for hiking she was an avid believer in exercising and she went to the gym three times per week. She was on the volunteer teaching staff of SeniorNet of Poughkeepsie where she caringly taught senior citizens to be comfortable with their computers. For 15 years she volunteered answering the YMCA's Battered Women's Hot Line. She worked with Literacy Volunteers of America; She was on the board of the Catharine Street Community Center a couple of times and Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons were spent there tutoring her kindergarten and first grade 'babies' as she called them. She was a member of the Audrey Morgenstern knitting circle which met at the Jewish Center. She was also a member of The Minister's Wives and Widows branch of the Central Hudson Baptist Association.
Barbara graduated from Warring Elementary and Poughkeepsie High schools. She obtained an associates degree from Dutchess Community College and a bachelor's degree from Marist College. She was employed by IBM where she began her career as a secretary and ended it as a programmer. She retired in 1998 after 37 years.
She was married to David C Riley, Sr. in 1958 who predeceased her in 1970.
She was married to Rev. Dr. Ernest Davis, Jr. in 1979. He predeceased her in 1998. For 15 years he pastored the Second Baptist Church in Dover Plains where Barbara was his Minister of Music and choir director.
Barbara leaves to miss her, her mother Mary E. West of Poughkeepsie, her children David C Riley, Jr., and his wife Henrietta, and Step Grandchildren, Denae' and Cynell Goodman, of Richmond, VA, Stephen M. Riley and wife Jean Dunphy of Pleasantville, NY, and Monica D. Harris and her husband Wesley of Dallas, TX; her grandchildren on whom she doted, David C. Riley III of Wylie Texas. Michael A. Riley and wife Nyhesha of Dallas, TX, Jasmine V. Harris and Ashley G. Harris of Dallas, TX; her great granddaughters Sophia and Gabriella Riley of Labron, TX. Giavonni, Julianna and Serenity Riley of Dallas, TX and 2 great grandsons David C. Riley IV and Elijah Peralta, also of TX. Treasured brother's-in-law, Charles Mills of Philadelphia, PA, the husband of Jacqueline J. Mills who predeceased her in May of 2009. Paul Taylor of Tucson, AZ, the husband of Carol Taylor who predeceased her in April of 2020. Also a sister Ann Elting of Woodstock NY. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces; Ms. Erica E. Gordon of Woodstock NY and Millard Thompson of San Jose, CA, her longtime friends, her step children and grandchildren including Mrs. Gay Williams and her husband Tony of Laurel, MD with whom she kept in touch, many in-laws in Morristown TN and a host of friends and acquaintances whose relationships she forged over the years.
Barbara's favorite color was purple. She asked that you not mourn on this day - celebrate her life and PLEASE do not wear black. If you have any shade of purple, please wear it. If not purple, mauve, off-white, white anything but black. She wants to look down and see a colorful gathering of the people on whom the manner in which she passed this way made a positive impact.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in her name, to the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Wappinger Falls, the Catharine Street Community Center, Poughkeepsie, The Mohonk Preserve, Gardner, Walkway over the Hudson, or the charity of your choice
.
Ms. Davis will have a Walk Through 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 2607 South Ave., Wappingers Falls, NY. Funeral Service at 12:00 noon at the church. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Entombment at Poughkeepsie Mausoleum at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.