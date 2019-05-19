Services
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wappingers Falls - Barbara E. Bride, 77, of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Sapphire Nursing Home. She was born in Beacon, NY on March 19, 1941 to Walter F. and Elizabeth Owen Bride. Barbara had worked as an assembler for Rehab Vocational Program in Poughkeepsie. Barbara is survived by her brothers; Robert (Khristine) Bride of Summerville, SC, William Bride of Clinton Corners, NY, and her sisters Patricia (David) Roger of Wappingers Falls and Cheryl Ciancio of Beacon, NY. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. There are no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00am in Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019
