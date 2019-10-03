|
|
Barbara Ellen Andrews
Poughkeepsie, New York - Barbara Ellen Andrews, 64 of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away on September 27, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Barbara was born in South Carolina to Dewain and Shirley Hoffman on April 23, 1955. She attended Poughkeepsie High School and later earned her GED. Barbara dedicated her life to caring for her family and friends. Barbara brightened the lives of many people with her kind heart, quick wit and delicious treats. She enjoyed anything cooking, whether it be cooking shows, a new recipe or adding her own personal touch to make it a tastier treat.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Robert V. Andrews Jr. of Poughkeepsie, son Robert J. Andrews (Ashley) of Poughkeepsie, daughter Pam Andrews (Brian), granddaughter Ryleigh of Tucson, AZ, brother Jesse (Julie) Hoffman of Rigby, ID, brother Robin Hoffman (Kim) of Virginia Beach VA, niece Jamie Lindsley (Peter) of Dillsburg, PA, nephew John Matthews (Honi) of Clinton, MD and several more nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Floyd and Dorothy Winnie, parents Dewain Hoffman, Shirley and Fred Rogers, sisters Dorothy Lange and Trudy Gullo, brother Edward Hoffman.
A celebration of life will be held at Timothy P Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Saturday October 5, 2019 between 1pm and 3pm.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019