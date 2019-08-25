|
Barbara Frace DeGilio
New Paltz - Barbara Frace DeGilio of Poughkeepsie and New Paltz passed away suddenly and peacefully on August 21st 2019. She was 82 years old.
Barbara DeGilio was born in Monticello, NY and attended Monticello High School and was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. She was a 1959 graduate of New Paltz Teachers College. There, she met the love of her life, John (Skip) DeGilio while they were studying to be teachers. She was secretary of her class in college. She and Skip were married the same year and they settled in Poughkeepsie.
Barbara was a wonderful mother and wife. She was very engaged in supporting her family and education in the community. After suffering a stroke in 1991, she continued to contribute by being a Teacher's Aid in Kindergarten at Krieger School in Poughkeepsie. She loved this work and was often recognized in public places with hugs and kisses by adults who were children when she taught there.
Her family and friends already miss her very much, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, John (Skip) DeGilio of New Paltz; her daughter, Nancy DeGilio Lindsay of Niskayuna, NY; and her sons and their wives, Frank and Sue (Piccone) DeGilio of Poughkeepsie, and Charles (Kip) and Marla (Moyer) DeGilio of Austin, TX. She has eight amazing grandchildren, Barbara Lindsay of Niskayuna, NY; Theresa Lindsay and her boyfriend Zack McNulty of Niskayuna NY; Alyssa DeGilio of Clifton Park, NY; John and Jaclyn Lindsay of Oxford, England; Jack DeGilio of Queens, NY; Alec DeGilio of Austin, TX; Kylie DeGilio of Auburn, AL; and Duncan Lindsay of Dayton, OH; and newly, one great-granddaughter, April Helene McNulty. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles (Cub) and Hilda (Freer) Frace of Poughkeepsie.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 pm on Monday, August 26th at the William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Tuesday, August 27th at 10 am at St. Mary's at 231 Church St, Poughkeepsie. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019